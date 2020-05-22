Sandra Katherine "Sandy" O'Brien, 82, of 15 Forman St., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (May 20, 2020) at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Born Aug. 6, 1937, in Bradford, Sandy was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Bunce Grogan. Sandy grew up under the care of her grandmother Laura Grogan after losing her mother at an early age.
She was a 1956 graduate of St. Bernard School where she loved to play tennis. After high school, Sandy worked as a bank teller at the Bradford National Bank.
Sandy soon met the love of her life, and married Daniel J. O'Brien, who survives her, on Oct. 4, 1958 in the St. Bernard Church.
Sandy worked at Horizons Gift Shop as a store manager for over 20 years.
She was an active member of St. Bernard Church, Catholic Women's Club, Bradford Literary Club, Zonta, the Bradford Club, and the Ball and Chain Dancing Club.
Sandy and her husband Dan were well known for being central figures in the Bradford community, and they touched many people with their down-to-earth friendliness and generosity. Sandy was a voracious reader, and loved the Bradford Area Public Library. Sandy oversaw the award winning "Enchanted Garden" at her Forman Street residence where she often entertained family and friends and gave tours to garden club members who traveled to see her garden from far and wide. Sandy was an impeccable dresser and always impressed her family and friends with her unparalleled ability to accessorize.
Surviving in addition to her husband Dan, of 61 years, is one daughter: Susan (Jay) Koniak of Salamanca, N.Y.; three sons: Dr. Timothy (Nancy) O'Brien of Jamestown, N.Y., Thomas (Terrie) O'Brien of Bradford, and Daniel O'Brien of Charlotte, N.C.; nine grandchildren: Morgan O'Brien, Taylor (Gina) O'Brien, Timothy O'Brien Jr., Amanda (Randall) Emborsky, Kaitlin O'Brien, Megan Koniak, Michael O'Brien, Anna O'Brien, Emily Koniak, and one great-grandchild expected to arrive later this year.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents.
The family invites relatives and friends to view a Celebration of Life for Sandra to be streamed online at www.hollenbeckcahill.com at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor of St. Bernard Catholic Church, officiating. Burial will be in the St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorials or contributions, if desired, may be made to the Bradford Area Public Library, 67 West Washington Street Bradford, PA 16701 or St. Bernard Church P.O. Box 2394, Bradford, PA, 16701.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from May 22 to May 29, 2020.