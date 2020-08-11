Sandra Pascarella

Sandra A. Pascarella, 80, of Rixford, passed away on Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
She was born on March 14, 1940, in Olean, N.Y., a daughter of the late Joseph and Opal Nupher Schwab.
She was a graduate of the former Otto High School, Duke Center, and a graduate of the former Bradford Hospital School of Nursing.
On Feb. 8, 1964, in the St. Raphael Catholic Church, Eldred, she married Gerald Pascarella who preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2007.
She was an LPN at the Bradford Hospital prior to working as a private duty nurse for several years until her retirement.
She is survived by three daughters, Karen (Jay) Prosser of Bradford, Brenda (Mark) Barr of Warriors Mark and Sue (BJ) Sayers of Bradford; two brothers, John "Oz" (Pat) Schwab of Duke Center and Jerry (Linda) Schwab of Bradford; one sister, Patricia (Ralph) Whitman of Rixford; five grandchildren, Chloe DeVillars, Jacob (Taylor) Barr, Olivia Barr, Kyle Sayers and Nicole Sayers; one great-granddaughter on the way and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she was also preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 from noon until 1 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., with funeral services to immediately follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Ricky Price, pastor of the Church of Christ, officiating.
Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the Otto Township Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 192, Duke Center, PA 16729 or a charity of the donor's choice
.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
