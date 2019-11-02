|
FENTON, Mo. - Sandra Kay Miller Perry died on Oct. 27, 2019 at Sisters of St. Mary's Hospital in Fenton, Mo., of pancreatic cancer, with her husband, Bruce Perry at her bedside.
Sandy graduated Smethport (Pa.) High School with the class of 1961.
Sandy lived an earthly life of grace and dignity. She gave everyone the benefit of the doubt and would conclude that "neither is right or wrong, we just think differently." Her words of wisdom are greatly missed. She resides in our hearts forever.
2 Timothy 4:7 sums up Sandy's life. She fought a good fight, she finished her course, she kept her faith. She now resides with her Heavenly Father.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Perry; her sisters Loretta (Jack) Clark Johnson, Nancy (Ron) Clark Cole, Linda (John) Clark Marzucco, and Vincie Clark Campbell; brothers Robert Clark and C. John (Kathy) Clark; several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Miller, her mother, Lillian Lyman Clark, and her sister, Ellen Clark Fletcher.
At her request there will be no service or visitation.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2019