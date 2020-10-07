1/1
Sara Christjohn
1925 - 2020
Sara Catherine Christjohn, 95, formerly of 768 W. Washington St., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 6, 2020) at Snyder Memorial Health Care Center in Marienville.
Born on Aug. 28, 1925, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Arthur M. and Georgia E. Foster Warren.
On Aug. 13, 1944, at the University of Wisconsin Presbyterian Student Chapel, she married Robert L. Christjohn, who preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2007.
She was a 1943 graduate of Bradford High School.
She was previously employed at J.C. Penneys, worked at home as an artist for Zippo Manufacturing, then worked as an executive secretary for Mr. Thomas Bromeley from 1960 - 2006.
Mrs. Christjohn was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and worked on both sides of her family Genealogy for over 40 years.
Surviving are a daughter, Cheryl A. (David) Sheneman of Bradford; two sons, Terry M Christjohn of Oxford, Ala., and Peter J Christjohn of Bradford; six grandchildren, Maureen A. Nicolich, Daniel Christjohn, Matthew Christjohn, Jason R. Sheneman, Joshua D. Sheneman, Justin Christjohn; and ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and five brothers and sisters.
There will be no public services observed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 79 Mechanic Street, Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 7 to Oct. 14, 2020.
