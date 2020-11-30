Scott B. Bloomgren, 63, of Bradford, passed away on Wednesday (Nov. 25, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous 10 year battle with cancer.
He was born on Sept. 28, 1957, in Warren, a son of the late Robert and Martha Henry Bloomgren.
He was a 1975 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On Sept. 3, 2004, in Limestone, N.Y., he married Brenda L. Hurley, who survives.
Scott was a member, Past Worthy President and one of the Board of Directors for the Bradford Eagles Club, as well as a member of the Eagle Riders, the American Legion Post 108 and a member of the Frances Sherman Auxiliary to the Bradford VFW Post 212. He was a volunteer driver for the DAV
; he took a great amount of pleasure from driving the area's veterans to medical appointments and listening to their stories. He was a proud participant of the Ride for Roswell; where he was a peloton rider one day and a participant in the Family ride the next day. He was an Ambassador for the Roswell Park Urology Department and an advocate for Bristol Meyer by talking at their workshops at various cities around the country. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family and he especially loved watching his grandchildren compete in various activities. He loved that the younger generation of friends and family affectionately stopped calling him Scott and began referring to him as Papa, Pops, Pop pop or Papa Bear.
Prior to his cancer diagnosis Scott was a Lumber Grader at Bradford Forest Products. After his diagnosis his volunteering with the DAV
became his new "job."
In addition to his wife of 16 years, Brenda Bloomgren of Bradford, he is also survived by four children, Sonja (Dennis) Wineberg of Rew, Mindy Winship of Bradford, Kevin (Jackie) Winship of Limestone, N.Y., and Nick (Victoria) Pire of Bradford; one brother, Chip (Barbara) Bloomgren of Steep Falls, Maine; nine grandchildren, Darian and Chase Wineberg, Troy, Tommy and Jillian Winship, Keith and Jaz Watts and Jake and Emma Pire; and several nieces and nephews.
A public celebration of Scott's life will be announced in the Spring.
Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to the Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, PO Box 644, Buffalo, NY 14240-0644; or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
