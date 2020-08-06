QUEENSBURY, N.Y. - Scott George, 42, of Queensbury, passed away at home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Born on Jan. 4, 1978, in Bradford, Pa., he was the son of Patricia "Sandy" Elbrecht of Niskayuna and the late Jeffrey A. George.
He attended St. Bernard's Parochial School, where he also served as an altar server.
Scott was very active in the Junior Bowling Program at Byllye Lanes in Bradford.
In 1992, Scott moved from Bradford to the Queensbury area, graduating from Queensbury High School.
After realizing his love of welding, he started his career as a welder and pipe fitter. Recently, Scott was a journeyman, working for the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 773 in Queensbury.
Scott, along with his Local 773 brothers and sisters, was passionate about dedicating time to the St. Baldrick's Foundation to help children and local communities in need.
Remembered as a big kid himself, Scott was very outgoing and made friends at the drop of a hat. He loved children and was a loving father, husband, son, and friend. He was a skilled bowler, having two 300 games. He was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He was the number one fan of his daughter, who played for the Glens Falls Titans softball league and worked hard at fundraising for the team.
Scott is survived by his loving family including his wife, Jessie George of Queensbury; his cherished daughter, Kaitlyn George of Queensbury; his stepson, Justin Palmer of Saratoga; his mother, Patty (James) Elbrecht of Niskayuna; his stepfather, Ben (Molly) Gleason of Queensbury; his sister, Karen (Waylon) Budenski in Tennessee; his brother, Michael (Candi) George in Kansas; his stepsister, Megan (Scott Veltman) Elbrecht of Altamont, N.Y.; his stepbrother, Adam (Emily Fleet) Elbrecht of Ravena, N.Y.; his aunts, Kathy (BJ) Campbell of Derrick City, Pa., Penny Beiler of Juneau, Alaska, and Cheryl Ross of Ocala, Fla.; his sisters-in-law, Debbie (Colby) Askew, Melissa (Jeremy) Gamley, April Suttle and Theresa (Shawn) Fitzgerald; his brother-in-law, Raymond (Autumn) Watkins and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services and calling hours were held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury.
In memory of Scott, memorial contributions may be made to the Glens Falls Titans softball team, c/o Matt O'Connor 3 Spruce Ct. Queensbury, NY 12804.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.