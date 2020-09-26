GLENVIEW, Ill. - Scott L. Mcmanigle of Gurnee, Ill., went home to Glory on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
Scott was born on Nov. 4, 1962, in Bradford, Pa., to the late Jackie L. Mcmanigle and Shirley A. Mcmanigle, who survives.
Scott was a graduate of Bradford Area High School. After school he moved to Florida where he worked as an engineer at Kay Industrial Diamond.
In 2004 Scott relocated to Chicago, Ill., where he also worked as an engineer at U.K. Abrasives. On June 16, 2018, he married the love of his life, Jamela Brown and they started their life together with daughter Highness Dejacto in Gurnee, Ill. Scott spent the last 2 years of his life filled with the joy of being a husband and father, traveling and attending to their home together.
Scott loved his family and regularly came home to visit for the holidays. He will always be remembered for his love, generosity, and dry sense of humor. As a follower of Jesus, Scott led his family with integrity and love.
Scott is survived by his wife, Jamela Brown and daughter, Highness Dejacto, both of Gurnee, Ill; mother, Shirley Mcmanigle of Bradford, Pa.; two sisters, Denise Emerson and Jackie Wilt, both of Bradford; 4 nieces, Amy (Jason) Thomas of Lewis Run, Pa., Thara Tyler of Andover, N.Y., Kim (Andrew) Crouse of Bradford, and Rebecca Wilt of Bradford; 1 nephew, Jack Mcmanigle of Bradford; and 7 grandnieces, all of whom he loved dearly.
Scott was preceded in death by his father Jackie L. Mcmanigle.
The memorial service will be held at a later date in Olean, N.Y., at the Fresh Fire Worship Center. Burial was at Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Libertyville, Illinois. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020. Please sign condolences at www.nhscotthanekamp.com