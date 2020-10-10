

Scott L. Mcmanigle of Gurnee, Ill., went home to Glory on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.

The family of Scott Mcmanigle would like to invite local friends and family to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on October 17, 2020 at Fresh Fire Worship Center in Olean, N.Y.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a light meal.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bright Alternatives, Futures Rehabilitation Center, or Destinations-Bradford. Guests are asked to follow current Covid guidelines.



