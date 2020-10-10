1/1
Scott Mcmanigle
Scott L. Mcmanigle of Gurnee, Ill., went home to Glory on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020.
The family of Scott Mcmanigle would like to invite local friends and family to a Celebration of Life Memorial Service on October 17, 2020 at Fresh Fire Worship Center in Olean, N.Y.
The service will begin at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a light meal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Bright Alternatives, Futures Rehabilitation Center, or Destinations-Bradford. Guests are asked to follow current Covid guidelines.

Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 10 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
