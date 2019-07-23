Home

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
(814) 837-7575
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home
103 South Fraley Street
Kane, PA 16735
Scott Selan


1966 - 2019
Scott Selan Obituary
KANE - Scott C. Selan, 53, of 707 North Tionesta Avenue, Kane, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, (July 21, 2019) at his residence.
Born June 18, 1966 in Grand Junction, Colo., he was the son of Frederick and Jean West Selan. On March 6, 1995 in Denver, he married the former Melanie J. Sheaffer, who survives.
Scott was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Preserver rescue ship. He was a crane operator for Local 66 IUOE, was a member of the BPO Elks #329 and the FO Eagles, both in Kane, and had attended The Presbyterian Church in Kane.
He is survived, in addition to his wife, by daughters Morgan, Diana and Madison Selan, all at home; his parents of Craig, Colo.; a brother, Travis Selan of Homer, Alaska and a sister, Kimberly Jacobson of Grand Junction.
His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or . Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Bradford Era from July 23 to July 30, 2019
