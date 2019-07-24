KANE - Scott C. Selan, 53, of 707 N. Tionesta Ave., Kane, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning (July 21, 2019) at his residence.

Born June 18, 1966, in Grand Junction, Colo., he was the son of Frederick and Jean West Selan. On March 6, 1995, in Denver, he married the love of his life, the former Melanie J. Sheaffer, who survives.

Scott was a peacetime veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving aboard the USS Preserver rescue ship from 1988 to 1991. He was a crane operator for Locals 66 and 9 IUOE, was an active member of the BPO Elks #329 and the FO Eagles, both in Kane, and had attended The Presbyterian Church in Kane.

Everyone who knew Scott knew that he could fix anything! Scott was a loyal husband, father, and friend to many. His thunderous, frequent, often-mischievous laugh could be heard for miles and will be sorely missed by all who called him friend.

He is survived, in addition to his wife, by daughters Morgan, Diana and Madison Selan, all at home; his parents of Craig, Colo.; a brother Travis Selan of Homer, Alaska, and a sister Kimberly Jacobson of Grand Junction. Scott will also be remembered by his many nieces and nephews who affectionately called him "Nunc," and by his extended family and friends.

His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday at The Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Cam Mealy officiating. Burial will precede the service in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Kane.

Memorial contributions may be made to a church or .

