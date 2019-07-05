Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sean Frasier. View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Send Flowers Obituary

Sean M. Frasier, 43, of 170 Davis St., Bradford, passed away Wednesday (July 3, 2019) at Buffalo (N.Y.) General Hospital.

Born Oct. 27, 1975, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of Margaret Ann Bentley Frasier of Bradford, who survives, and the late William M. Frasier.

He was a 1993 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School, and later attended St. Francis College and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

On Nov. 5, 2002, in Bradford, he married Jennifer L. Tuggle Frasier, who survives.

He was formerly employed at Adelphia, Time Warner and Charter Communications as a principal engineer. In 2017 he started his dream to open Pig Island Brewery.

He was a member of St. Bernard Church, he was a 3rd Degree Knight of the K of C Council 403 in Bradford, the Bradford Chamber of Commerce, and the Italian Club.

Sean enjoyed going to the beach, and gardening, spending time in his backyard in the pool and cooking out. He most especially enjoyed spending time with his friends, family and kids.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are one daughter, Gracie A. Frasier, and two sons, Liam T. Frasier and Michael P. Frasier, all at home; two sisters, Tara (Dean) Krelic of Pittsburgh and Michelle (Clyde) Sonricker of Rochester, N.Y.; two brothers, Brian Frasier of Bradford and William (Tina) Frasier of St. Marys; two nieces, Willow Frasier and Julie Sonricker; and two nephews, Finn Frasier and Patrick Frasier.

Family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St. Friends are also invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.

Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the Psoriasis Foundation, 660 SW 92 Ave., Suite 300, Portland OR, 97223; or St. Bernard Church.

