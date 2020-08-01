1/1
Shane Bailey
1969 - 2020
PORT ALLEGANY - Shane A. Bailey, 50, of North Main Street, passed away unexpectedly Thursday (July 30, 2020) in his home.
Born Dec. 25, 1969, in Coudersport, he was a son of Milon E. and Joyce Mae Jackson Bailey.
Shane was a lifetime resident of the area and was a self-employed logger with Bailey Logging of Coudersport, before having to retire.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and gardening, but most of all loved Laurie and their dog "Lilbit."
Surviving in addition to his longtime companion, Laurie Rees, are a son, Chis A. Bailey of Coudersport; and a sister, Tara Bailey of Allegany, N.Y.
Private funeral and committal services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
