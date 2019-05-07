Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St Bradford , PA 16701 (814)-368-6337 Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon Randall Dodge, 83, a loving and devoted mother and grandmother, formerly of South Kendall Avenue, passed away Sunday (May 5, 2019) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 24, 1936, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Richard C. and Lillian L. Swanson Randall.

On April 21, 1956, at St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mount Jewett, she married Alvin E. Dodge, who died on July 30, 1969.

Sharon was a 1954 graduate of Smethport High School and then attended nursing school.

She had been employed at Chapel Ridge for five years as a cook.

Surviving are two daughters, Ramona (Ralph) Rung of Muncy, and Pam (Steve Field) Weaver of Smethport; three sons, Alan (Holly) Dodge of Smethport, Wayne (Jacquelyn) Dodge of Easton, and Ken (Paula) Dodge of Bradford; nine grandchildren, Ryan McCleary, Dustyn McCleary, Kris Oakes, Andrea Distrola, Joshua Oakes, Tyler Dodge, Troy Dodge, Kyley Weaver and Garrett Weaver; 10 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carmen Brustman in New York; and several nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and two sisters, Gloria Danielson-Anderson and Judy Woodcock.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., Bradford, with a service to follow at noon. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Cemetery in Kane.

Memorial donations can be made to Meals on Wheels or .

Arrangements are under the direction of Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.

Online condolences can be made at



