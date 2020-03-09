|
Sharon L. Walker, 77, passed away on Wednesday, (March 4, 2020) in the Bradford Nursing Pavilion.
Born on Oct. 16, 1942 in Baltimore, MD. she was the daughter of Simon R. and Joyce E. Tambash Walker. She was a 1960 graduate of the Girl Haven Boarding School in Mechanicsburg, after having attended Bible College in Buffalo, NY. She was a 1973 graduate of the Genesee Community College in Batavia, NY, with a degree in nursing.
Sharon had been employed as a registered nurse at the St. Jerome Hospital in Batavia, at the Hanum Nursing Home in Bradford, the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo and retired in 1992 from the Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was a devoted member of the Derrick City Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she was a past Sabbath School Superintendent for many years, and had participated in many church functions. She enjoyed flower gardening, all kinds of music, reading and attending Bible Studies in the Bradford area.
Surviving are one son, Ronald Mathews of Oklahoma City, OK, and a daughter, Rebecca (David) Plummer of Bradford; four grandchildren, Dina (David) Gracia, Natasha (Travis) Morrison, Hannah (Greg) VanOrd and Leah Plummer and five great grandchildren, three brothers, John (Bonnie) Walker, David (Robin) Walker and Richard (Rose Aklin) Walker.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Samuel, James and Dennis Walker, and two sisters, Judy Luke and Nancy Walker.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Derrick City Seventh-day Adventist Church, with services to follow at 3 p.m. Pastor Andrew Christiansen and Pastor Lynn Gatz will co-officiate. At Sharon's request there will be an ice cream social immediately following the service, all are invited to attend.
Memorials may be made to Destinations-Bradford or to the Derrick City Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020