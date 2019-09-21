|
SALAMANCA, N.Y. - Mr. Shawn Poling, 46, of Bradford, Pa., died unexpectedly Wednesday evening (Sept. 18, 2019) at UPMC Chautauqua, Jamestown, N.Y.
Born Aug. 17, 1973 in Olean, he was the son of Virgle (Sandra) Poling of Bradford and the late Evelene "Sue" Lambert Poling. He was married on Aug. 30, 2003 in Bradford to the former Jennifer Peterson, who survives.
He was a graduate of Salamanca High School, Class of 1992.
Shawn had been employed with CBRE at Dresser in Olean as the facilities manager.
He was a very loving husband and father, who enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved children and volunteered as a coach for soccer, wrestling, and t-ball. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and billiards player, and enjoyed video games, fantasy football, country music, dancing, and his beloved dog, Bailey. He was an organ donor.
Surviving besides his wife and father are: a son, Mason Poling, Bradford; four sisters, Malesia (Ronald) Hill, Little Valley, NY, Malinda (Wendell) Haines, Salamanca, NY, Lari (Russell) Granger, Vale, NC, and Susan (Douglas) Haines, Salamanca, NY; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the O'Rourke & O'Rourke Inc Funeral Home, 25 River Street, Salamanca, NY.
Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Glen Muller of the Church of Christ Sardinia, NY, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the or the .
E-condolences can be sent to [email protected] or posted to facebook.com/onofh.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 21 to Sept. 28, 2019