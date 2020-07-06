Sheila Goodnoe

Sheila A. Goodnoe, 57, of Pleasant Street, Bradford, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven Thursday (July 2, 2020).
Born Sept. 20, 1962, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Floyd E. and June Finley Glover.
Sheila attended Warren schools.
Sheila had been employed as a cook at The Roman Villa Restaurant. Sheila loved to spend her free time refurbishing furniture and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving is her longtime companion, Judy Bliss of over 20 years; her beloved one son, Michael J. (Elizabeth) Goodnoe of Bradford; two grandsons, Conner and Benjamin who will miss her dearly; three sisters, Karen Glover, Sharron Plotts, and Kathy Kolivoski; and several nieces, including Cassandra Glover, Christina Hale, and Melissa Gibson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin E. Goodnoe who died Aug. 12, 2007; two brothers, Randy Glover, Ricky "Red" Glover; one nephew, Ricky Glover.
Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sheila's life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 3 p.m. in the Marche Club.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com