SMETHPORT - Sherry L. Zetwick, 70, of Smethport, passed away Wednesday (Dec. 4, 2019) in the Brevillier Village, Erie.
She was born March 22, 1949 in Erie, a daughter of Richard and Bertha Sherwood Weismiller. On Oct. 17, 1997, in Winchester, VA, she married Ronald C. Zetwick, who survives.
Mrs. Zetwick was a graduate of Iroquois High School. She had been employed as a waitress at Ricardo's Restaurant in Erie, PA.
Sherry was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary; John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, the Norwich Township Fire Department Auxiliary of Crosby, and the VFW Post #2497 Auxiliary of Smethport. She loved spending and devoting her time to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, Bertha Weismiller of Erie; two sons: Gilbert "Bill" (Laura) Epperson and Bryan (Dolly) Epperson, both of Erie; one stepson: Ronald C. "Tig" Zetwick, Jr. of Smethport; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; six brothers: Richard, Robert, Raymond, Ralph, Ron and Randy Weismiller, all of Erie; one sister: Mildred Caldwell of Erie, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carrie L. Kuczynski and one stepdaughter, Tammy Munsell.
In keeping with Sherry's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Legion; John Berg Post #976 of Crosby, PA or the Norwich Twp. Fire Department of Crosby, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes, Inc., Smethport.
