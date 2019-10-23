|
|
SMETHPORT - Shirley Ann Abbey, 84, of Smethport, died Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) in the Lakeview Senior Care & Living Center, Smethport.
She was born July 3, 1935, in Bradford, a daughter of Lynn and Jessie Graham Abbey.
Miss Abbey was an X-Ray technician, employed by Bradford Regional Medical Center for several years.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Smethport, the Eastern Star and Rebekahs.
She is survived by a sister, Virginia Stoneking of Mechanicsburg; a sister-in-law, Judy Abbey of Smethport, several nieces and nephews, and 3 grandnieces and 3 grandnephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Abbey.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery, Smethport.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019