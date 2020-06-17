Shirley Bailey
1926 - 2020
TONAWANDA, N.Y. - Shirley E. Bailey, 93, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Sunday (June 14, 2020) in Williamsville Suburban, Williamsville, N.Y.
Born Oct. 27, 1926, in Pittsburgh, Pa., she was a daughter of William and Myrtle Smith Leavitt. On Oct. 2, 1954, in Port Allegany, Pa., she married Arnold F. Bailey, who died April 21, 2009. They were married 55 years.
Shirley was a longtime resident of the Port Allegany and was a waitress in several area restaurants, before moving to Tonawanda.
She was an avid card player and enjoyed ceramic painting and reading.
Surviving are two sons, Jeffrey T. (Cheryl) Bailey of Tampa, Fla., Kirk M. (Kimberly) Bailey of Tonawanda; a granddaughter, Stacey Bailey, and two grandsons, Ryan and Christopher Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Arnold, a brother, Robert Leavitt, and a sister, Ruth Bressan.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a private funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Bruce Moses officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
