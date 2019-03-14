Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Black. View Sign



Born July 20, 1929, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Frank G. and Rose B. Gillott Cicerello. She was a 1947 graduate of Bradford Area High School.

On Sept. 2, 1972, she married Stanley G. Black, who died Jan. 23, 2013.

She was a member of St. Bernard Church, and a former member of Pine Acres Country Club, and a auxiliary member of the American Legion, the V.F.W. and the Eagles Club.

Surviving are two nephews, Gary J. Cicerello in California and Jeffrey P. Cicerello in Florida; four nieces, Anne L. (David) Frigo in Ohio, Cheri Tuck, Bobett Brown, and Nanette Swain, all in New Hampshire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Ralph Cicerello and Frank Cicerello.

Family will be receiving friends on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.

Memorials if desired may be made to St. Bernard Church.

