Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
Shirley Black


1937 - 2020
Shirley Black Obituary
Shirley K. Black, 82, of 51 Harding Avenue, Bradford, passed away Thursday (March 5, 2020) at the Bradford Ecumenical Home.
Born July 13, 1937 in Emporium, she was a daughter of the late Sylvester M. Bish and Mattie (Timblin) McLeod Bish. She was a 1955 graduate of Bradford Area High School.
On November 12, 1955, in Bradford, she married Verlin L. Black, who survives.
Shirley worked as assistant manager at Northwest Savings Bank, until her retirement.
She was a member of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, and the Eagles Club Auxiliary Club, and held various offices at both.
Surviving is her husband Verlin of 64 years; three daughters, Robyn Phillips, Nanette (Jaye) Coates, and Barbara (Ron) Haas, all of Bradford; one grandson Christopher (Denice Butler) Phillips and two great grandchildren, Kylee and Konnor.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tim Phillips.
Friends are invited to call from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (March 9, 2020) from 11:00 in the Hollenbeck Cahill Funeral Homes, Inc, 372 East Main Street, with funeral services held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Jay Tennies, Pastor of Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials if desired may be made to The Sue Ryan Hospice Fund or the Hill Memorial United Methodist Church, 44 Kennedy Street Bradford, PA 16701, or to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2020
