Shirley Butler

AMHERST, Ohio - Shirley Ann (Jensen) Butler of Amherst, OH passed peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Born on Dec. 31, 1933 to Richard and Mary Jensen in Elyria, OH, she graduated from Wellington High School in 1952. On Aug. 6, 1955 she married her husband of 65 years, Kenneth Butler, who survives.

She is also survived by a sister Mary Lou Mull (Earl) of Wellington, and David Jensen (Sondra) of Alma, MI.

Shirley was the very proud mother of three children: Bethany Bellush of Lorain, OH; Amy Irish (Richard) of Wellington, OH; and Bret A. Butler (Jackie) of Bradford, PA. She also was the proud grandmother of five grandchildren: Michael McMillan (Amy) of Grafton, OH; Mitch McMillan (Eugena) of Lorain, OH; Maren Duelly (Brian) of LaGrange, OH; Kenneth Mandeville (Shelly) of Wellington, OH; and Bret J. Butler of Bradford, PA. Shirley also was blessed with six great grandchildren and one great-great grandson, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, and a sister, Peggy Jean Kovar.

Shirley attended Bryan College in Dayton, TN where she studied to become a teacher. She absolutely loved children, and teaching them was one of the many joys of her life. In her career she taught elementary school, children with learning disabilities, and library science. She taught in Brighton, Wellington and Elyria Christian Academy, and then finished her career and retired from the Oberlin Public Library. She also owned and operated Blue Bird Day Care in Wellington for a few years, as a partner with her sister Peggy Kovar.

Shirley was an active member of the Gathering Community Church in the Midway Mall, where she loved assisting in any way that she could from working the nursery, teaching Sunday School Class, Vacation Bible School, and volunteering anytime there was a need. She loved her Savior and wanted to serve Him daily. She lived her faith, and wanted to be the hands and feet of Jesus.

She enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by her family. The family homestead was always a hub of activity for family and friends. Holidays were her favorite - hosting as many people as she could for as long as she was able to celebrate all the traditional holidays. Another favorite family activity was spending time at the family hunting and fishing camp in Sheffield, PA in the Allegheny National Forest. Campfires, hiking in the mountains, deer spotting, and relaxing at her "Mountain Retreat Camp" was another cherished blessing in her life.

An avid sports fan, she never missed a game of her children, grandchildren, or great grandchildren - whether they were competing or coaching. She proudly wore the colors and cheered her heart out. Along with her love of sports, she also was a voracious reader and loved nothing more than wrapping up with a good book and hot cup of coffee. She also was passionate about the arts, and enjoyed all forms of music and theater, whether it was at Oberlin College or downtown Cleveland, and on few occasions would take in a production in Toronto or New York.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be forthcoming and announced at a later time, to be officiated by Pastor Tom Shumate of the Gathering Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Gathering Community Church (43 Lakeview Dr, Grafton OH 44044) or the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford Athletic Department Donny Johnson Endowment Fund (300 Campus Dr, Bradford PA 16701).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store