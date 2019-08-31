|
JOHNSONBURG - Shirley A. Caldwell, 84, of 234 Mill St., Johnsonburg, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Thursday evening (Aug. 29, 2019).
Born March 25, 1935, in Johnsonburg, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Joan Feronti Dagustine. On April 23, 1955, in Holy Rosary Church, she married Hudnell Caldwell Jr., who survives. They were married 64 years.
Also surviving are children Lori (Paul) Ingraham of Cleveland, Tenn., Hudnell (Denise) Caldwell III of Scottsdale, Pa., and Troy (Kerrianne) Caldwell of Pleasanton, Calif.; 10 grandchildren, Zachary Ingraham, Jordan Ingraham and his wife Alisha and Eric Ingraham, Sara, Mrs. Michael Kaczynski, Samantha, Mrs. Luke Dvorchak, Bethany Caldwell and Hud Caldwell, IV and Taylor Caldwell, Nicholas Caldwell and Grace Caldwell; one great-grandson, Wesley Kaczynski; two sisters, Rita Blint of Johnsonburg and Joan Martin of Ridgway; and a brother, Dominic (Mary Jane) Dagustine of Emporium.
Friends will be received at the Anthony F. Ferragine Funeral Home, 401 Chestnut St., Johnsonburg, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg, with the Rev. Ross Miceli, pastor of St. Boniface Church, Kersey, as celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
