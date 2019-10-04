|
Shirley A. Campbell, 84, of Danville, Va., formerly of 295 East Main St., Bradford, passed away Thursday (Oct. 3, 2019) at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Va.
Born June 24, 1935 in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Leon A. and Twila E. Bigley Ford. She was a 1953 graduate of Bradford High School.
On Sept. 18, 1954 in the East End Presbyterian Church, she married Albert "Al" Campbell who died on Nov. 4, 2011.
Shirley was formerly employed as a secretary at Dresser Manufacturing and later at Philip C. Bauschard Auto Sales.
She was a former member of the Bolivar Drive Baptist Church, and the Faith Baptist Church, she enjoyed reading, researching, and playing games on the computer.
Surviving are two sons, Michael (Lorna) Campbell of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and David (Jill) Campbell of Danville, Va.; three grandchildren, Mark (Kellye) Campbell, Christopher Campbell, and Stephanie Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Joyce Paul.
Friends may call on Sunday October 6, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 East Main St., where at 2 p.m. funeral services will be held with the Rev. Gary Smith, pastor of Faith Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Willow Dale Cemetery.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the McKean County SPCA, PO Box 113 Bradford, PA 16701.
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019