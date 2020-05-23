Shirley Ann DelMonego, 83, of Bradford, passed away on Thursday (May 21, 2020) at the Olean General Hospital, Olean, N.Y.
She was born on July 17, 1936, in Bradford, the daughter of the late Dominic and Mary Persichini Cavallero.
She was a 1954 graduate of the Bradford Area High School.
On Sept. 17, 1955, in the St. Bernard Catholic Church, she married Albert F. DelMonego, who preceded her in death on June 28, 2015.
She was a member of the St. Bernard Catholic Church, the La Stella Auxiliary, AARP and the St. Francis of Assisi 50+.
She was employed by the former Bradford District Oil and the former Hanley Brick Company.
She is survived by one son, Brian (Melissa) DelMonego of Chester Springs; two brothers, Richard (Ann) Cavallero of Bradford and Carl (Carol) Cavallero of Titusville, Fla.; one grandson, Adam DelMonego of Chester Springs and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Mascho Funeral Home Inc., but in order to comply with the current social distancing guidelines only 25 people will be allowed in at a time. Due to the current health crisis a Mass of Christian Burial at the St. Bernard Catholic Church will be private.
Entombment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 or a charity of the donor's choice.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.maschofuneral.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from May 23 to May 29, 2020.