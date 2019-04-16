KANE - Shirley A. Francis, 82, of 81 E. Main St., Mount Jewett, passed away Sunday (April 14, 2019) at UPMC-Kane.
Born Aug. 21, 1936, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Virginia Reinard Swanson. On July 4, 1986, in Mount Jewett, she married Ronald Francis, who preceded her in death.
Shirley had worked at Corning Glass in Bradford and also at Bradford Electronics. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Mount Jewett.
Surviving are a daughter, Pam Stahli of Mount Jewett; a son, Michael Barnes of Palmer, Alaska; a stepson, Ronald Francis of Erie; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Russ (Janice) Swanson of Mount Jewett.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Parrish; a sister, Jeanette Roth; and her first husband, Leo Barnes.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc. Funerals services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday at Nebo Chapel in Mount Jewett with the Rev. David Pflieger officiating. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery.
Published in The Bradford Era on Apr. 16, 2019