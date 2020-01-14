|
ELIZABETHTOWN - Shirley J. Frederick, 85, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Coudersport, passed away on Friday (Jan. 10, 2020) at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.
Born Thursday, May 24, 1934, in Lewistown, she was the daughter of the late Glen and Gertrude Carter Crossgrove. She was married 65 years to Lloyd H. Frederick.
Shirley had been employed by the PA State Hospital for Crippled Children, Klein Chocolate, Elizabethtown College and Amp Inc. She and her husband owned and operated a motel in Coudersport for 12 years, and she retired from Charles Cole Memorial Hospital, where she worked as a physical therapy aide. Shirley was an active member of Sweden Valley United Methodist Church. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and sports in general, but enjoyed most following her grandchildren in their sporting events. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Coudersport. She was loved by all who knew her. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a loving friend.
In addition to her husband Lloyd, she is survived by three children, Doug S. Frederick of Coudersport, Cynthia S. (Kim) Keck-Funck of Elizabethtown and Tina L. (Mark) Shirk of Elizabethtown; seven grandsons, Jeremiah (Danielle) Frederick, Brock (Katie) Frederick, Kody (Brittni) Frederick, Ian (Alex) Keck, Andrew (Sarah) Keck, Nick (Karina) Subido and Joshua Subido; and a brother Dennis (Elaine) Crossgrove of Reedsville.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at John S. Sell Memorial Chapel, Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, at 11 a.m. Viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Tower City.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Shirley's memory to Sweden Valley United Methodist Church, 1450 East 2nd Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020