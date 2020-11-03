HARRISBURG - Shirley Ann Petitt Hale, formerly of Bradford, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

She was born Dec. 19, 1941, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Alice Marie Zook Petitt and Raymond Petitt, both from Bradford.

She was raised in Bradford along with her sisters, Carol Petitt Franklin Hurst, Judy Petitt Hackett and Candace Mott Jones.

Shirley attended Bradford area schools, graduating with the class of 1959. She married Allen Kenneth Hale, a classmate of 1960. Most of her married life was spent in Maryland where she and Allen raised four children while she continued her education attending night classes at a local college part time.

Shirley was employed by several local doctors and hospitals before settling into a job with the School Sisters of Notre Dame in Towson, Md., where she was employed for 26 years as the food service director and then general manager, retiring in 2003.

She retired to a small village in southwest Mexico in 2005 where she enjoyed writing and authored three books. Shirley worked to raise funds to help support a small orphanage near her home. Besides writing a monthly article for a local magazine, The Lake Chapala Review, she was also a member of the Jocotepec Writers' Group.

She is survived by her daughters Holly (Larry) McCaddin and Robin Hale, her son Jeffrey (Rebecca) Hale, her grandchildren, Katie, Jessica, Shirley, Zachary, Peter, Joseph, Bobby, and Jacob, her great grandchildren, Destiny, Hanna, Kevin, Riley, Juliette, and Gabriel all of Maryland and Pennsylvania; her sisters, Judy (Jerry) Hackett of Glendale, Ariz., and Candace Mott Jones of Pittsburgh; and several nephews and cousins.

Both parents, her husband Allen, sister Carol, grandson Michael, and her daughter Gina, preceded her in death.

A memorial service for friends and family is being held at a later date due to out-of-state relatives and Covid 19 restrictions. The family will hold a private burial service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Lutherville, Md.





