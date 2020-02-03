|
|
KANE - Shirley J. Howell, 91, of 15 Division St., Mount Jewett, passed away Saturday (Feb. 1, 2020) at her home.
Born July 3, 1928, in DuBois, she was a daughter of the late Clark and May Adelle Pettigrew Lockwood. On Dec. 31, 1949, in Bradford, she married Richard Howell, who preceded her in death.
Shirley was retired from Stackpole. She was a great supporter of her community and was the top seller for the Mount Jewett VFD Cash Bash fundraiser for many years where she would also make her famous potato salad and homemade chocolate cake with peanut butter frosting. In addition, she supported the Swedish Festival by selling Niagara Easter candy and also baked goods for their sale. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years. Shirley and her husband, Richard, were also quite involved with the Mount Jewett Teen Center. She will be truly missed by the community.
Shirley is survived by a daughter, Linda Eschrich of Mount Jewett; three sons, Gordon Howell of Bradford, Terry Howell of Mount Jewett and Shawn Howell of Mount Jewett; a sister, Audrey Lott in Florida; a sister-in-law, Judy Lockwood of Kane; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Javin Howell; three sisters, Phyllis Clark, Donna Boedecker and Sandra Simons; a brother, Richard Lockwood; a son-in-law, Danny Eschrich; and three brothers-in-law, Art Clark, Bob Boedecker and Si Simons.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Nebo Cemetery at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020