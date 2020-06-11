KANE - Shirley L. Lorenzo, 89, of Kane, passed away Monday (June 8, 2020) at the Lutheran Home at Kane.
Born June 20, 1930, in Kane, she was a daughter of the late Wayne and Ethyl (Christie) Eshelman. On April 19, 1947, in Kane, she married Fred Lorenzo Jr., who preceded her in death.
Shirley was employed as a cook at the Kane Country Club. She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church.
Surviving are four sons, Kenneth Lorenzo, Joseph Lorenzo, Todd (Kristel) Lorenzo and Scott Lorenzo; a daughter, Vicky (Ernie) Anderson; seven grandsons, John (Linda), Mike (Jenny) , Jason (Lisa), Jesse (Mary Jane), Jonathan, Anthony and Marco; seven granddaughters, Sheila (Jeremy), Stephanie, Angelina (Chad), Kara (Phil), Kacie (Nick), Sarah and Kylie; and a great-grandson, Addison.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Fred Lorenzo III; three brothers, Walter Eshelman, Charles Eshelman and Kenneth Eshelman; three sisters, Wilma Bennett, Arley Dixon and Vera Haines; and a grandson-in-law, Adam.
A private graveside service will be held at St. Callistus Cemetery with the Rev. William J. O'Brien, officiating.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.