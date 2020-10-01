Shirley Manion

Shirley M. "Shoes" Manion, 83, of Harrisburg Run Road, Bradford, formerly of Allegany, N.Y., passed away Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Nov. 9, 1936, in Ashford, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clare Matthewson-Heidel Lindsley and Alton Heidel.
She was a graduate of Springville (N.Y.) High School.
Shirley was formerly married to James Manion, who preceded her in death.
For more than 30 years she was a companion to James Oakes who survives.
Shirley was a homemaker while raising her children and later worked as a manager in the shoe department at Big N in Allegany, N.Y., and Fisher's Big Wheel in Bradford.
Surviving in addition to her companion James Oakes of more than 30 years, are two daughters, Cathy (James) Cooney of Henderson, Nev., Judy Trussell of Weatherford, Texas; one son, Donald Manion of Allegany, N.Y.; two sisters, Florence Land of Springville, N.Y., and Alice Roth of Springville, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, a son David Manion, and daughter Patricia Manion.
There will be no public services observed. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions if desired may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
