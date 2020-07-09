KANE - Shirley Carlson Mount, 92, of 319 Greeves St., Kane, died Saturday evening (July 4, 2020) at UPMC Kane.
Born Aug. 30, 1927, in Jamestown, N.Y., she was the daughter of Arthur W. and Emma J. Anderson Carlson. On July 5, 1945 in Mayville, N.Y., she married Robert A. Mount Sr., who died in 2009.
She was an assembler at Stackpole Corp. in Kane for several years.
Shirley and her husband were longtime members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Kane/Ridgway branch. She was a gifted quilter who turned out beautiful handmade quilts for her family as well as various charities. Shirley left a legacy of love, devotion and generosity that will be long remembered.
Surviving are three daughters, Sandra Kay Casamento of Rochester, N.Y., Cynthia Rae Schmolze of Warminster and Sheryl Anne (John W.) McGettigan of Milton; a son, Robert A. Mount Jr. of Erie, Mich., and a sister Moira Lindsley of Bar Harbor, Maine. Eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her husband and parents, are sisters E. June Curtin and Charlotte Bloomquist and a brother in infancy.
Friends may call at the Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. on Saturday from 11 a.m. until noon, at which time a service will be here there with President Larson of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, officiating. Interment will follow in Mayville Cemetery, Mayville, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice
The Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home Inc. in Kane has care of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ronaldmcdonaldfuneralhome.com