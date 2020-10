Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Spencer's life story with friends and family

Share Spencer's life story with friends and family

SHINGLEHOUSE - Spencer A. "Spence" Ayers, 47, of Shinglehouse, passed away on Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020) in LECOM Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Erie, after a long illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store