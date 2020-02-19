|
WARREN - Stacy K. Danielson Boutelle, 54, of Warren, died peacefully surrounded by her family Monday morning (Feb. 17, 2020) after an illness of the past month.
She was born Jan. 9, 1966, in Warren, to David L. Danielson of Cherry Grove and the late Sandra Joan Kipp Danielson. Stacy was a 1984 graduate of Sheffield High School. She had resided for 20 years in Tuscan, Ariz., and formerly of Reading and North Carolina.
She had been employed as a dental assistant for numerous dentists in Arizona and North Carolina. She had also worked in Home Health Care. Stacy enjoyed gardening and loved her pets.
In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband, Casey Boutelle; and two children,
Kasandra Rae Boutelle of Phoenix, Ariz., and Ryan Casey Boutelle of Tuscan; two sisters, Donna L. (Phil) Spencer of North Warren and Bonnie R. (Brian) Reynolds of Youngsville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Milton and Doris Pierson Danielson; and maternal grandparents, Howard and Rose Clever Kipp.
A private funeral service will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Cherry Grove Cemetery.
Those wishing to place memorials may do so through Paws Along the River, 212 Elm Street, Warren, PA 16365.
Email condolences may be sent by visiting www.lewisfuneralhomeinc.com
The Donald E. Lewis Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Feb. 19 to Feb. 26, 2020