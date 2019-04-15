Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Cornelius Sr.. View Sign

PORT ALLEGANY - Stanley E. Cornelius Sr., 72, of Port Allegany, died Wednesday (April 10, 2019) in UPMC-Hamot, Erie.

He was born July 7, 1946, in Roulette, a son of Herman and Nellie Elliott Cornelius.

Stanley attended Port Allegany schools and had worked for Pittsburgh Corning of Port Allegany and for the PA Department of Transportation in McKean County.

Stanley was a member of the First Baptist Church of Port Allegany.

He is survived by one son, Stanley E. Cornelius Jr. of Port Allegany; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; two brothers, Frankie (Juanita) Cornelius of Mount Jewett and David (Naomi) Cornelius of Derrick City; two sisters, Mary Cornelius and Juanita (Joseph) Knell, both of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Lewis Cornelius.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. April 23 at First Baptist Church of Port Allegany, where a memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Card Creek Cemetery, Roulette.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

