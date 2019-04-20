PORT ALLEGANY - Visitation and memorial services for Stanley E. Cornelius who died on April 10, 2019, will be held Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, Main and Grace, Port Allegany with services starting at 6 p.m.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.
Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc.
105 North Main Street
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2621
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019