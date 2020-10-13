Stanley Nelson

SMETHPORT - Stanley C. "Bud" Nelson, 88, of Smethport, passed away Sunday (Oct. 11, 2020) at his residence.
He was born Jan. 8, 1932, in Penn Yan, N.Y., a son of Stanley S. and Agnes Nielsen Nelson. In 1952, in Aberdeen, Md., he married Doris J. McElwee, who died on Feb. 7, 2017.
Mr. Nelson attended Penn Yan Academy of Penn Yan, N.Y., and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Bud worked for the E. I. DuPont de Nemours Inc. first in Dresden, N.Y., then in Rochester, N.Y., as a maintenance foreman, retiring in 1989.
Bud enjoyed antique tractors and implements. He was a member of multiple tractor clubs in the region.
He is survived by a daughter, Laurie Nelson of Cibolo, Texas; a son, Gregory (Cynthia) Nelson of Dansville, N.Y.; grandchildren, Andy (Ashley Coe) Nelson, Erica Nelson and Chenae (Ryan) Nelson-Day; great-grandchildren, Isabella Day, Esme` Day, Atlas Day, Ayden Coe and Matthew Nelson; and a sister, Janet Smith in California.
In addition to his parents and wife, Bud was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Nelson in 1959.
In keeping with Bud's wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Clermont Cemetery, Clermont.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the American Heart Association
