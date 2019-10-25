|
|
Stephanie Lynn Erskine, 57, of 36 Cornen St., passed away Sunday (Oct. 20, 2019) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born June, 9, 1962, in Bradford. She was a daughter of the late Sally L Crandall Cross.
Stephanie volunteered at several homeless shelters, and was a lover of animals.
Surviving is one son, Quenten C. (Amanda M.) Erskine; one sister, Leslie Page of St. John, Fla.; one brother, Christopher E. Cross of Leawood, Kan.;, and many other beloved family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Drake A. Cross.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, between the hours of noon to 4 p.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Avenue.
Memorials if desired, may be made to the SPCA, P.O. Box 113, Bradford PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, 2019