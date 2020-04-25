|
|
Stephen A. Foster, 82, of 2558 West Washington St., Bradford, passed away on Tuesday (April 21, 2020) at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 12, 1937, in Bradford, he was a son of the late Francis E. and Blanche Andrews Foster.
On June 29, 1974, he married Shirley C. Carlson Foster, who survives.
He was a 1955 graduate of Bradford Area High School. He graduated from Hobart College and then enlisted into the United States Army. After the service he obtained his Master's Degree from Alfred University.
Stephen was employed as a guidance counselor for the Rochester, N.Y., School District, where he was also a basketball coach and taught adult education in the evenings. After retirement he moved to Willow Creek where he was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Surviving in addition to his wife Shirley Foster, is one stepdaughter, Sharon Renwick of Petaluma, Calif.
At Stephen's request there will be no public services.
Published in The Bradford Era from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020