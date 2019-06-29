Stephen L. Hale, 62, of Pratt Hollow, Bradford, passed away Friday (June 28, 2019) at The Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
Born Dec. 28, 1956, in Olean, N.Y., he was a son of the late Sherry Schollard Godding and Richard "Dick" Hale. He was a 1975 graduate of Bradford High School.
Steve worked at Haliburton for 4 years, Werzalit for 5 years and was an operator for Bradford Township for nearly 20 years.
Steve was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman, and hunter. He enjoyed woodworking and was an Oakland Raiders fan.
Surviving are two daughters, Stephanie (Dennis) Lathrop of Duke Center, and Julie (Dan) Abbott of Wooster, Ohio; and one son, Stephen (Megan) Hale of Greenville; seven grandchildren, four sisters, Vickie (Tracy) Cromley of Bradford, Terri Spittler of Bradford, Barb (Wayde) Thrush of Limestone, N.Y., and Mary (Joe) Coder of Limestone, N.Y.; two brothers, Jeff (Michaele Ann) Hale of Bradford, and Tracy (Lisa) Godding of Bradford; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother and his stepfather Charles "Chuck" Godding, and one brother Richard Lee Hale Jr.
Friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc. 372 East Main St. in Bradford, where funeral and committal services will be held at 6 p.m., with the Rev. Matt Blake, pastor of the Bradford Area Parish, officiating.
Memorials contributions if desired, may be made to the , PO BOX 11454 Alexandria, VA 22312 or .
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from June 29 to July 5, 2019