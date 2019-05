KANE - Stina Gibson, 59, of 73 School St., passed away Friday (May 3, 2019) at her home after a long battle with cancer.She was born Dec. 30, 1959, in Kane to Louise Lehman. On Sept. 14, 2012, in Kane, she married Charles Gibson, who survives.Stina was a hairdresser who owned and operated Stina & Company Beauty Shop in Kane for many years. She was a member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Wilcox.Surviving, in addition to her husband and mother, are two stepchildren; four grandchildren; and several aunts and cousins.She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward and Thora Lehman; and two aunts, Kay Bush and Karen Jones.Stina's family will be receiving friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Cummings Funeral Home Inc., 151 Greeves St. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Cancer Care Center, 105 Lee St., Warren, PA 16365.Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.