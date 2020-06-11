Sue Ann Coy, 54, a loving and devoted companion, mother, grandmother, and sister, of 253 South Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.
Born Aug. 5, 1965, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Nancy A. Grant Coy-Burgess and James H. Coy Sr.
She was a graduate of Bradford High School.
Sue was employed at Beacon Light as a IDD Tech for the past 6 years. She enjoyed reading and listening to her music.
Surviving are her companion of over 35 years, Lewis Cornelius; two daughters, Rachel (Heath) Simpson and Stephanie Menius, both of Kannapolis, N.C.; one son, Stephen Cornelius of Bradford; two brothers, James H. Coy and David Charles Coy, both of Kannapolis; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and two grandchildren, Emily Nicole Menius and Aubrie Blum.
At Sue's request there will be no services observed.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Lung Association of NWPA, 352 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16502.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Jun. 11 to Jun. 18, 2020.