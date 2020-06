Sue Ann Coy, 54, a loving and devoted companion, mother, grandmother, and sister, of 253 South Ave., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (June 9, 2020) at UPMC-Hamot in Erie.Born Aug. 5, 1965, in Bradford, she was a daughter of the late Nancy A. Grant Coy-Burgess and James H. Coy Sr.She was a graduate of Bradford High School.Sue was employed at Beacon Light as a IDD Tech for the past 6 years. She enjoyed reading and listening to her music.Surviving are her companion of over 35 years, Lewis Cornelius; two daughters, Rachel (Heath) Simpson and Stephanie Menius, both of Kannapolis, N.C.; one son, Stephen Cornelius of Bradford; two brothers, James H. Coy and David Charles Coy, both of Kannapolis; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; and two grandchildren, Emily Nicole Menius and Aubrie Blum.At Sue's request there will be no services observed.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to the American Lung Association of NWPA, 352 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16502.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com