Susan Carroll
1964 - 2020
PORT ALLEGANY - Susan Joy Carroll, 56, of Port Allegany, passed away on Sunday (May 3, 2020) at her residence.
She was born Feb. 4, 1964 in Clarksburg, W.Va., a daughter of Michael and Linda McCarty McCoy. On May 18, 1989, in Clarksburg, W.Va., she married John H. Carroll, who survives.
Mrs. Carroll was a housewife tending to the needs of her family.
She loved being with her family.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by two daughters, Mia McCarty of Port Allegany and Ashely (Leon) Sherwood of Turtlepoint; one son, Tylor Carroll of Port Allegany; five grandchildren, Abbye, Kylee, Jonah, Tyler and Seth; two sisters, Cynthia Graves and Christina Martin, both in North Carolina; four brothers, Terry Wayne Paugh in Ohio, Michael McCoy II in North Carolina, Mark Paugh in Florida and Daniel Paugh in Georgia; an aunt, Johnive McCarty of Port Allegany; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to COVID-19 circumstances, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Port Allegany.

Published in The Bradford Era from May 6 to May 13, 2020.
