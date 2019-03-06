Susan E. Chiodo, 72, of Bradford, passed away on Monday (March 4, 2019) at the Pavilion at Bradford Regional Medical Center.
She was born on April 20, 1946, in Bradford to Mary Schneider McGuire and the late Robert McGuire.
She attended Bradford Area Schools.
Susan was a loving mother who always put others first; she will be dearly missed by her family.
Over her lifetime she held various jobs in the healthcare field; whether it was caring for the mentally handicapped or working at the Bradford Manor. She was also employed by the former Bradford Laundry on Langmaid Lane.
In addition to her mother, Mary Harris of Bradford, she is also survived by two sons, Greg Chiodo and Ted Chiodo of New Jersey; two daughters, Yolanda Colts of Bradford and Koleen Zalis of New Jersey; two sisters, Charlotte (Fred) Reed of Bradford and Linda Barkhurst of Butler; two brothers, Bill (Cheryl) McGuire of Washington, Pa., and Robert (Shirley) McGuire of Florida; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
At her request there will be no visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Mascho Funeral Home Inc.
