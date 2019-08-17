Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
33 South Ave
Bradford, PA 16701
(814)362-6643
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home
33 South Avenue
Bradford, PA
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Home
33 South Avenue
Bradford, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church
Lewis Run, PA
Susan Hamric Obituary
Susan Hamric, 62, formerly of 3 Ranch Road, Lewis Run, and the Bradford Hospital Nursing Pavilion, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 14, 2019) at Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.
Born April 23, 1957, in Olean, she was a daughter of the late William F. and Anna Marie Granata Hamric.
Susan was a 1975 graduate of Bradford Central Christian High School, and a 1979 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
She was employed at Kendall Refining Co., and Witco Corp. for many years, retiring due to her illness with multiple sclerosis.
Susan was a life member of Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, and an associate of the Sisters of St. Joseph. She served on the Lewis Run Borough council. Susan also was a former member of the Desk and Derrick Club and the Bradford Area Women's Club.
Surviving are her cousin, Stephen (Gail) Grillo of Ellicottville, N.Y., and two nephews, Matthew (Lauren) Grillo of Lincoln, Neb., and John (Alix) Grillo of Golden, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Kathleen M. Hamric who died Feb. 10, 2017, and one aunt, Rose (Anthony) Grillo.
Family will receive friends on Aug. 24, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 33 South Ave., where a prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church in Lewis Run, with the Rev. Raymond Gramata, pastor, as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Allegheny District Chapter, 1501 Reedsdale Street, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or N. West Chapter of Sisters of St. Joseph, 5031 N. Ridge Road, Erie, PA 16514.
Online condolences may be made at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, 2019
