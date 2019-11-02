|
|
CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Susan Hannah, 66, of Scott Depot, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at Charleston Area Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.
She was born on March 21, 1953 in Olean, N.Y., to Jean and Robert Salter.
She is survived by her husband, Larry Hannah; her mother, Jean Salter; a sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Jay Garvin; a brother, Bob Salter; a son Jeremy Venanzi; two granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sandy Salter; and her son Jason Venanzi.
In keeping with her nature, services are private and for immediate family only. Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation to the Putnam County Animal Shelter.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Bradford Era from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 2019