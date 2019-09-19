Home

Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
(814) 368-6337
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
Service
Following Services
Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc.
372 East Main St
Bradford, PA 16701
1955 - 2019
Susan Raabe Obituary
Susan K. Raabe, 63, of 545 W. Corydon St., Bradford, passed away Tuesday (Sept. 17, 2019) at Hamot Medical Center in Erie.
Born Dec. 22, 1955, in Biloxi, Miss., she was a daughter of James Edward Mackey of Bradford and the late Shirley Garwood Mackey. She was a 1973 graduate of Bradford High School.
Sue was formerly married to Joe Leo II and William "Bill" Raabe.
She was formerly employed at Integra Bank and for the past 30 years worked as a secretary for the Bradford Sanitary Authority.
Sue enjoyed golfing with her sons and participated in multiple leagues around the area including the women's golf league at the Pine Acres Country Club. Sue loved spending time with her sons, family, grandchildren, and going to the casino with her sister.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are two sons, Brent Raabe and Joseph "Joey" (Stephanie) Leo III of Bradford; two grandchildren, Brianna and Isabella Leo; one sister, Deborah (Greg) Hogue of Bradford; three nephews, Dennis Hogue, Kyley Hogue, and Jason Hogue.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley; her stepmother, Caroline Burgess; and one nephew, Todd Hogue.
Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday in the Hollenbeck-Cahill Funeral Homes Inc., 372 E. Main St. A short service will follow and all will be encouraged to share in a celebration of her life.
Memorial contributions in Susan's memory may be made to the Bradford Family YMCA, 59 Boylston St., Bradford, PA 16701.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hollenbeckcahill.com
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 19 to Sept. 26, 2019
