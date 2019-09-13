|
SMETHPORT -Susan Irene Spittler-Clark, 56, of Smethport, passed away on Wednesday (Sept. 11, 2019) in the UPMC-Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 12, 1962, in Bradford, a daughter of Edwin Lyle and Mary Elizabeth Rumsey Spittler.
Ms. Clark was a graduate of Eisenhower Jr./Sr. High School and attended cosmetology, dental hygenist and CNA schools. She also had her EMT certification.
She ultimately worked as a caregiver in the area.
Susan loved farming, family and all animals. She enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with her two dogs, "Boog" and "Max." She loved singing, dancing and spending time with family and friends. She was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Julia (John) Amon of Mercer, and Shawna (Corey Wilfong) Clark of Smethport; one brother: Dana (Teri) Spittler of Smethport; one sister-in-law: Cheryl Spittler of Bradford; one uncle, Dr. David (Katy) Rumsey of Smethport; one aunt, Connie Spittler of Limestone, N.Y.; one grandson: Caden Wilfong; one granddaughter: Kya Wilfong; and several nieces and nephews
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Edwin L. Spittler Jr., two uncles: Charles and Milton Spittler, and her life companion and love: Walter Miller.
A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held at a time and date to be announced.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to the Norwich Twp. Volunteer Fire Dept. of Crosby, Pa. Online condolences may be made at www.hartle-tarboxfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Hartle-Tarbox Funeral Homes Inc., Smethport.
Published in The Bradford Era from Sept. 13 to Sept. 20, 2019