KANE - Susan Swanson, 67, of 5935 Highland Road, passed away Thursday (Dec. 3, 2020) at her residence after a short illness.
Born April 15, 1953, in Kane, she was the daughter of Sam and Elizabeth "Liz" Savoia. On June 2, 1973, in Kane, she married Terry Swanson, who survives.
Sue was the executive director of the Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group (AHUG), retiring in January of this year. She began her career with AHUG as an administrative assistant in 1993 before taking over the executive director position in October of 1997, just as the first lawsuits were being filed against the Allegheny National Forest. Sue received the FRA Activist Award in 2001 for her accomplishments in support of Northwest PA's forest industry and for promoting the message of balanced multiple-use forestry to the general public. She had testified before Congress in Washington, D.C., and had represented the Pa. Hardwood Industry in her trips to Vietnam, China and Germany, as well as many U.S. states.
She was a member of St. Callistus Catholic Church, Kane Rotary, American Cancer Society
, Friends' Memorial Public Library and several school-related organizations. She also was a charter member of F.U.T.T.S.
In addition to her professional accomplishments, Sue was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She most enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening, baking, traveling and reading.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Terry and her mother, Liz, are a daughter, Carrie (Ken) Zook of Kane; two sons, Ryan (Roni) Swanson of Kane and Todd Swanson of Kane; three grandsons, Bryce Zook, Kyle Zook and Reilyn Swanson; a granddaughter, Reese Swanson; four brothers, David (Marcy) Savoia of Marlton, N.J., Michael Savoia of Providence, R.I., Edward (Sherry) Savoia of Waterford and Daniel (Jackie) Savoia of Union, Ky.; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Sam Savoia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
The Cummings Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.